How to Watch Louisville vs. UMBC on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) go up against the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. UMBC Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Retrievers allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Louisville had a 3-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Retrievers ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.
- Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals averaged were 8.9 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).
- Louisville had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.8 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville put up 66.0 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than in away games (81.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Louisville fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.5 threes per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage in road games.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMBC
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/10/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/15/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
