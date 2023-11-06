The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) go up against the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points lower than the Retrievers allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Louisville had a 3-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Retrievers ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.

Last year, the 63.9 points per game the Cardinals averaged were 8.9 fewer points than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).

Louisville had a 2-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.8 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

Louisville put up 66.0 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (71.9) than in away games (81.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, Louisville fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 6.5 threes per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage in road games.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule