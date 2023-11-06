The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisville vs. Cincinnati 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals averaged 9.3 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Bearcats gave up (64).

Louisville went 9-0 last season when allowing fewer than 59.8 points.

Last year, the Bearcats averaged 59.8 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up.

When Cincinnati put up more than 64.2 points last season, it went 7-3.

The Bearcats shot 39.7% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 40.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

The Cardinals shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points fewer than the 50.5% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.

Louisville Schedule