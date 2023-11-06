The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) are favored by 8.5 points against the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Louisville vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -8.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Of Louisville's 28 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 10 times.

Louisville games had an average of 139.7 points last season, 2.8 less than this game's over/under.

Louisville went 11-17-0 ATS last season.

Louisville was favored on the moneyline a total of three times last season, and it lost all of those games.

The Cardinals played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game last season, which they lost.

Louisville has an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

Louisville vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 10 35.7% 63.9 138.2 75.8 148.6 137.6 UMBC 16 64% 74.3 138.2 72.8 148.6 147.2

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 63.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 72.8 the Retrievers gave up.

Louisville had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Louisville vs. UMBC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 0-1 15-13-0 UMBC 14-11-0 4-1 11-14-0

Louisville vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville UMBC 4-13 Home Record 13-4 0-11 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

