How to Watch Morehead State vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) take the court against the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Morehead State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Morehead State had a 20-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.5 more points than the 68.3 the Crimson Tide allowed.
- Morehead State put together a 14-2 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.3.
- Morehead State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (33%).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
