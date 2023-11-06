The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-0) are favored by 4.5 points against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 133.5 in the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -4.5 133.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky played 13 games last season that had more than 133.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Norse contests last year was 131.3, 2.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Norse were 15-15-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, Northern Kentucky was the underdog nine times and won four of those games.

The Norse had a record of 1-2 when they were set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The Norse have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 133.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 133.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 17 58.6% 70.1 137.9 67.8 131.3 137.1 Northern Kentucky 13 43.3% 67.8 137.9 63.5 131.3 131.7

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, the same as the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.

Northern Kentucky put together a 7-5 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 5-3 17-12-0 Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 2-1 12-18-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Northern Kentucky 12-2 Home Record 14-3 3-11 Away Record 6-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

