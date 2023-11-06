Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Spurs on November 6, 2023
Player props are available for Tyrese Haliburton and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the San Antonio Spurs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info
|Pacers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Spurs Prediction
|Pacers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Pacers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -141)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
- Haliburton's 20 points per game average is 1.5 less than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (11.5).
- Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -143)
- The 17.5-point over/under for Myles Turner on Monday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (17).
- His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).
- He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 4.8 less than his prop total on Monday.
- He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.