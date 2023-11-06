The Mercer Bears face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at E. A. Diddle Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 64.8 points per game last year were just 4.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers gave up.
  • Mercer had an 11-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • Last year, the Hilltoppers averaged 70.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed.
  • When Western Kentucky put up more than 65.3 points last season, it went 14-6.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mercer - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/10/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
11/13/2023 Cornell - E. A. Diddle Arena

