Can we anticipate Colton Sissons finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sissons' shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

