The Kentucky Wildcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

When East Tennessee State gave up fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.

Last year, the Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.7 the Buccaneers gave up.

When Kentucky scored more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.

The Wildcats shot 39.0% from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers' 17.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 26.6 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Kentucky Schedule