The Kentucky Wildcats will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. East Tennessee State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers scored an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 4.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • When East Tennessee State gave up fewer than 67.8 points last season, it went 21-3.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 55.7 the Buccaneers gave up.
  • When Kentucky scored more than 55.7 points last season, it went 10-13.
  • The Wildcats shot 39.0% from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points lower than the 52.9% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
  • The Buccaneers' 17.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 26.6 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (44.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 East Tennessee State - Memorial Coliseum
11/11/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Memorial Coliseum
11/14/2023 Austin Peay - Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.