The Illinois Fighting Illini will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles scored an average of 58.3 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 65.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.

Morehead State had a 10-15 record last season when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

Last year, the Fighting Illini recorded 75.3 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.

When Illinois totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 20-4.

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.7% lower than the 55.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents hit.

The Eagles shot 17.6% from the field, 25.9% lower than the 43.5% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Schedule