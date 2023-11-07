Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are available in this article, with four games on the NHL schedule Monday.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -110 to score

Oilers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Matthews' stats: 11 goals in 11 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 10 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +115 to score

Bruins vs. Stars

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Pastrnak's stats: 9 goals in 11 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Tkachuk's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +130 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Reinhart's stats: 8 goals in 10 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +140 to score

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 10 games

John Tavares (Maple Leafs) +145 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Tavares' stats: 5 goals in 11 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +150 to score

Canucks vs. Oilers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6

10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6 Pettersson's stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.