How to Watch the Predators vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators will visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 7, with the Flames beaten in three consecutive home games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+ and BSSO to see the Predators try to take down the Flames.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Predators Prediction
|Flames vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (32 in total), 12th in the league.
- The Predators have 32 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|11
|2
|10
|12
|9
|5
|33.3%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|11
|7
|4
|11
|3
|13
|56.6%
|Thomas Novak
|11
|6
|3
|9
|7
|12
|45.6%
|Roman Josi
|11
|2
|6
|8
|6
|2
|-
|Luke Evangelista
|11
|1
|6
|7
|12
|3
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are conceding 40 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.
- The Flames' 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|11
|2
|6
|8
|5
|5
|55.6%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|11
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|11
|2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|100%
|Mikael Backlund
|11
|2
|3
|5
|6
|7
|53.1%
|Nazem Kadri
|11
|1
|4
|5
|9
|10
|51.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.