The Nashville Predators will visit the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 7, with the Flames beaten in three consecutive home games.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (32 in total), 12th in the league.

The Predators have 32 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 11 2 10 12 9 5 33.3% Ryan O'Reilly 11 7 4 11 3 13 56.6% Thomas Novak 11 6 3 9 7 12 45.6% Roman Josi 11 2 6 8 6 2 - Luke Evangelista 11 1 6 7 12 3 0%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are conceding 40 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league action.

The Flames' 28 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that time.

Flames Key Players