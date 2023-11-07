Can we count on Ryan O'Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 31.8% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.