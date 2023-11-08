Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 8
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.8
- The Nuggets' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Golden State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 37.5% of its games this season (three of eight), the same percentage as Golden State and its opponents (three of eight).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 7-1, while the Warriors are 2-1 as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 106.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 10th with 117 points scored per contest.
- Denver is grabbing 45.1 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 41 rebounds per contest (third-best).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.8 assists per contest.
- Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 13 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
- So far this year, the Nuggets are sinking 12.3 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (12th-ranked) from downtown.
Warriors Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA offensively (116.1 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (110.4 points conceded).
- Golden State collects 45.4 rebounds per game and concede 44.4 boards, ranking ninth and 15th, respectively, in the NBA.
- This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 28.3 per game.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is 17th in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (14.3).
- In 2023-24, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.3 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).
