The Utah Jazz (2-6) travel to face the Indiana Pacers (4-3) after dropping four road games in a row. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-5.5) 242.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-5.5) 242 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

Pacers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 124.9 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 121.7 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

The Jazz's -67 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 120.1 per contest (26th in league).

The teams average 236.7 points per game combined, 5.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 241.8 points per game combined, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Utah has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 22.5 -120 20.0 Myles Turner 16.5 -105 17.0 Bruce Brown 12.5 -105 15.0 Bennedict Mathurin 12.5 -115 15.3 Obi Toppin 10.5 -115 7.0

Pacers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +8000 - Jazz +50000 +25000 -

