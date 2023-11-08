The Utah Jazz (2-6) visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) after losing four straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 126 - Jazz 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-12.0)

Pacers (-12.0) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.2

The Jazz (3-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 19.6% less often than the Pacers (4-3-0) this year.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Utah racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the point total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven). That's more often than Utah and its opponents have (six out of eight).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 3-2, a better tally than the Jazz have put up (1-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers have had to lean on their offense, which ranks best in the NBA (124.9 points per game), as they rank fourth-worst in the league defensively with only 121.7 points allowed per contest.

Indiana is 19th in the NBA with 43.1 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Pacers have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 31.9 per game (best in NBA).

Indiana, who is sixth in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Pacers, who are making 15.6 three-pointers per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 39.2% from three-point land (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.