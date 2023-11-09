Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nesmith had 24 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-118 win against the Jazz.

Below, we look at Nesmith's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Over 10.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were fifth in the league defensively last year, allowing 23.9 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the league last season, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 22 2 3 5 1 3 3/16/2023 31 22 5 0 6 1 0 1/27/2023 27 10 3 0 2 0 1 1/16/2023 24 7 1 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.