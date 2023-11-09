The Bellarmine Knights (0-0) play the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bellarmine vs. San Jose State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights scored an average of 60.6 points per game last year, 7.0 fewer points than the 67.6 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 57.8 points last season, it went 6-1.

Last year, the 57.8 points per game the Spartans put up were 10.4 fewer points than the Knights gave up (68.2).

San Jose State went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

The Spartans made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.8 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (50.7%).

The Knights shot at a 27.9% rate from the field last season, 16.4 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Bellarmine Schedule