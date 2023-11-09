How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels scored an average of 76.4 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 77.3 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 64 points.
- Last year, the Cougars put up 64 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.5 the Colonels gave up.
- SIU-Edwardsville had a 6-7 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
- The Cougars shot 25% from the field last season, 27.4 percentage points lower than the 52.4% the Colonels allowed to opponents.
- The Colonels' 36% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.7 percentage points lower than the Cougars given up to their opponents (56.7%).
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Hanover
|W 94-43
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/11/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
