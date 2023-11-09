The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in an ACC clash.

On defense, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing just 285.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 28th (442.3 yards per game). Virginia ranks 95th in points per game (23.1), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 32.4 points surrendered per contest.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Louisville Virginia 442.3 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.9 (91st) 285.2 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.4 (85th) 190.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.2 (106th) 252 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (55th) 11 (43rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (108th) 16 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (95th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,159 yards (239.9 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 881 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 178 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 71 times for 398 yards (44.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 46 catches for 712 yards (79.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 30.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 18 grabs have yielded 217 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 1,123 yards on 60.4% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 386 yards, or 42.9 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace has 130 receiving yards (14.4 per game) on 13 catches and three touchdowns while piling up 292 rushing yards on 86 attempts with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has hauled in 1,044 receiving yards on 79 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has racked up 563 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 44 receptions.

