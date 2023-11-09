Thursday's contest between the Washington Huskies (1-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Washington to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 78, Northern Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.0)

Washington (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

Last season Northern Kentucky posted 67.8 points per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 63.5 points per contest (27th-ranked).

With 30.4 rebounds per game, the Norse were 262nd in the nation. They allowed 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 135th in college basketball.

Northern Kentucky averaged 13.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 150th in the country.

The Norse averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.5 turnovers per contest (35th-ranked).

The Norse made 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 34.2% shooting percentage (174th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Northern Kentucky was 196th in college basketball with 7.3 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 317th with a 36.2% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Northern Kentucky took 58.6% two-pointers and 41.4% threes last season. Of the team's buckets, 66.7% were two-pointers and 33.3% were three-pointers.

