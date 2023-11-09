How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
|Bucks vs Pacers Player Props
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, Indiana has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.
- The Pacers' 126.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 119.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 119.4 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.6 away.
- At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed away (119.2).
- At home, the Pacers drained 14.0 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (36.6%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarace Walker
|Questionable
|Lungs
