The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Pacers' 126.0 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 119.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 119.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.6 away.

At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season, 0.5 more than they allowed away (119.2).

At home, the Pacers drained 14.0 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (36.6%).

Pacers Injuries