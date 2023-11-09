Sportsbooks have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 21.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Thursday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 1.8 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 17 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (16.5).

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 27.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 3.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 2.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 25.5-point prop bet set for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.