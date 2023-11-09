Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 143.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wichita, Kansas
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wichita State
|-6.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats
- Western Kentucky played 11 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.
- The Hilltoppers had a 142.0-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Hilltoppers' record against the spread last year was 14-15-0.
- Western Kentucky won three, or 23.1%, of the 13 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Hilltoppers entered four games last season as an underdog by +230 or more and were 1-3 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 30.3% chance to win.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wichita State
|15
|51.7%
|71.0
|142.4
|68.5
|139.1
|136.5
|Western Kentucky
|11
|37.9%
|71.4
|142.4
|70.6
|139.1
|140.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends
- The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up.
- Western Kentucky went 10-7 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wichita State
|17-12-0
|5-4
|20-9-0
|Western Kentucky
|14-15-0
|2-2
|16-13-0
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wichita State
|Western Kentucky
|8-9
|Home Record
|9-5
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|10-1-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.8
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.