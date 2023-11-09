The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) are favored by 6.5 points against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -6.5 143.5

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky played 11 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.

The Hilltoppers had a 142.0-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Hilltoppers' record against the spread last year was 14-15-0.

Western Kentucky won three, or 23.1%, of the 13 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Hilltoppers entered four games last season as an underdog by +230 or more and were 1-3 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hilltoppers have a 30.3% chance to win.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 15 51.7% 71.0 142.4 68.5 139.1 136.5 Western Kentucky 11 37.9% 71.4 142.4 70.6 139.1 140.5

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up.

Western Kentucky went 10-7 against the spread and 13-6 overall when it scored more than 68.5 points last season.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 17-12-0 5-4 20-9-0 Western Kentucky 14-15-0 2-2 16-13-0

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Western Kentucky 8-9 Home Record 9-5 7-4 Away Record 5-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

