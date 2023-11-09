The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.

Western Kentucky went 14-10 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Shockers ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hilltoppers ranked 266th.

The Hilltoppers put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up.

Western Kentucky went 13-6 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Kentucky averaged 77.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.8.

The Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Western Kentucky drained fewer triples on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule