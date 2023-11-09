How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.
- Western Kentucky went 14-10 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Shockers ranked 204th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hilltoppers ranked 266th.
- The Hilltoppers put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, only 2.9 more points than the 68.5 the Shockers gave up.
- Western Kentucky went 13-6 last season when it scored more than 68.5 points.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Kentucky averaged 77.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.8.
- The Hilltoppers gave up 69 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Western Kentucky drained fewer triples on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (38.2%) as well.
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|W 90-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/18/2023
|Kentucky State
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
