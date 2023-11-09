The Wichita State Shockers (1-0) battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-7.5) 144.5 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Western Kentucky put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Hilltoppers covered the spread twice last year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Wichita State won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Shockers games.

