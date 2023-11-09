Thursday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (1-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) facing off at Charles Koch Arena (on November 9) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 win for Wichita State.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 74, Western Kentucky 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-7.5)

Wichita State (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

With 71.4 points per game on offense, Western Kentucky ranked 183rd in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 70.6 points per contest, which ranked 195th in college basketball.

The Hilltoppers grabbed 31.0 rebounds per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Western Kentucky ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 assists per contest.

The Hilltoppers committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

With 7.5 threes per game, the Hilltoppers ranked 166th in college basketball. They had a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 87th in college basketball.

Western Kentucky was in the bottom 25 in the nation in treys allowed per game with 9.2 (ninth-worst), and it ranked 292nd in college basketball with a 35.6% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Of the shots attempted by Western Kentucky last year, 63.6% of them were two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 36.4% were from beyond the arc (29.7%).

