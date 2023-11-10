The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) square off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 42.4% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Knights were the 361st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 204th.

The Knights scored only 3.6 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Wildcats allowed (69.9).

Bellarmine went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Bellarmine averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (72.1) than away (61.2).

At home, the Knights conceded 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Bellarmine knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule