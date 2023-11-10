Friday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Bramlage Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-62 and heavily favors Kansas State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 87, Bellarmine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Kansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas State (-25.3)

Kansas State (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bellarmine Performance Insights

Last season Bellarmine posted 66.3 points per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 67.2 points per contest (88th-ranked).

While the Knights ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 26.6 (-2-worst), they ranked 61st in college basketball with 29.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Bellarmine put up 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 95th in college basketball.

Last year the Knights averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

Last season the Knights made 8.0 three-pointers per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.1% (122nd-ranked) from downtown.

Bellarmine ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in treys allowed per game with 9.5 (third-worst), and it ranked 282nd in college basketball with a 35.4% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Last year Bellarmine took 56.7% two-pointers, accounting for 66.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 43.3% from three-point land (33.1% of the team's baskets).

