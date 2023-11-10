The Kansas State Wildcats (0-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) play at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine's games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last year.

The Knights had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Bellarmine (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 14.0% less often than Kansas State (23-11-0) last season.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 142.5 69.9 137.1 141.1 Bellarmine 66.3 142.5 67.2 137.1 133.8

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights put up only 3.6 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Wildcats gave up to opponents (69.9).

Bellarmine went 4-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 Bellarmine 15-13-0 14-14-0

Bellarmine vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State Bellarmine 15-1 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 6-12 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

