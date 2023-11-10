Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Boone County, Kentucky has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ryle High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cooper High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
