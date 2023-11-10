Boone County, Kentucky has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Ryle High School at Bullitt East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mt. Washington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cooper High School at Scott County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Georgetown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

