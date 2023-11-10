Boone County, Kentucky has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Ryle High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cooper High School at Scott County High School