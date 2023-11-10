Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Calloway County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Murray High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mayfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
