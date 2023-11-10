There is high school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Male High School at Fern Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holy Cross High School at Campbellsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Campbellsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atherton High School at Butler County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Morgantown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Xavier High School at Trinity High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spencer County High School at DeSales High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ballard High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

