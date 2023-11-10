There is high school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Male High School at Fern Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Campbellsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Butler County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Morgantown, KY

Morgantown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer County High School at DeSales High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballard High School at duPont Manual High School