Friday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) at KFC Yum! Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Chattanooga coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 73, Louisville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-2.4)

Chattanooga (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Louisville Performance Insights

Last year, Louisville was 19th-worst in the nation on offense (63.9 points scored per game) and 324th on defense (75.8 points allowed).

On the boards, the Cardinals were 288th in the nation in rebounds (29.8 per game) last season. They were 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in college basketball in assists at 9.3 per game.

Last season, the Cardinals were 288th in the country in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 249th in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.2% from beyond the arc last year, Louisville was 287th and 274th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Cardinals took 64.2% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Cardinals' baskets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.