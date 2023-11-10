The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Morehead State compiled an 18-3 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 231st.
  • The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were 7.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
  • When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Morehead State went 18-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • Morehead State averaged 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (71.3).
  • At home, Morehead State knocked down 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Morehead State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.0%) than on the road (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Alabama L 105-73 Coleman Coliseum
11/8/2023 Shawnee State W 96-40 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/10/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/14/2023 Mercer - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.