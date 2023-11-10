Friday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) and Morehead State Eagles (1-1) squaring off at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 93-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Morehead State vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Morehead State vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 93, Morehead State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-24.7)

Purdue (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Morehead State Performance Insights

Morehead State was 216th in college basketball last season with 69.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 72nd with 66.6 points allowed per game.

The Eagles averaged 32.4 rebounds per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (87th-ranked).

Morehead State put up 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 128th in the country.

Last season the Eagles averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Eagles made 7.5 threes per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 34.8% shooting percentage (146th-ranked) from three-point land.

Morehead State ranked 20th-best in the nation by allowing 5.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 52nd in college basketball at 31.4%.

Morehead State attempted 34.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 61.4% of the shots it took (and 69.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 threes per contest, which were 38.6% of its shots (and 30.9% of the team's buckets).

