How to Watch Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) face the Murray State Racers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at CFSB Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Murray State had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 171st.
- Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Racers put up were only 3.0 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (73.4).
- When Murray State put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 12-0.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Murray State put up 73.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Racers allowed 10.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than in away games (77.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, Murray State performed worse in home games last season, draining 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage in road games.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Midway
|W 91-58
|CFSB Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
