The Murray State Racers (1-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at CFSB Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Murray State covered less often than Tennessee Tech last year, putting up an ATS record of 13-15-0, compared to the 16-12-0 mark of the Golden Eagles.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 144.1 72 145.4 140 Tennessee Tech 73.7 144.1 73.4 145.4 142.6

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, only three fewer points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Murray State went 9-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0

Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Tennessee Tech 11-2 Home Record 11-5 3-11 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.