Friday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (4-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic as a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were victorious in their previous game versus the Bulls, 116-115 in OT, on Wednesday. Grayson Allen led the way with 26 points, plus eight rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grayson Allen 26 8 4 1 2 8 Kevin Durant 25 7 9 2 1 2 Jusuf Nurkic 20 17 8 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Lakers lost to the Rockets 128-94. With 24 points, Rui Hachimura was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rui Hachimura 24 8 2 2 1 2 D'Angelo Russell 22 2 4 0 3 4 LeBron James 18 6 2 0 0 0

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 4 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Nurkic posts 9.3 points, 10 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Eric Gordon is putting up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Jordan Goodwin posts 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch Durant, Anthony Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

LeBron James gives 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists, making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Austin Reaves provides the Lakers 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.