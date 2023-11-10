Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Taylor County, Kentucky this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Holy Cross High School at Campbellsville High School