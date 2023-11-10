Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Taylor County, Kentucky this week.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Holy Cross High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
