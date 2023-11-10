Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college basketball schedule on Friday is sure to please. The contests include the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the USC Trojans at Galen Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
South Dakota Coyotes vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
How to Watch South Dakota vs. Creighton
- TV: FloHoops
SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. No. 21 USC Trojans
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Galen Center
- Location: Los Angeles, California
How to Watch FGCU vs. USC
- TV: Pac-12 Network
