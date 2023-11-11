The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

Kansas is averaging 434 yards per game on offense this year (37th in the FBS), and is giving up 394 yards per game (87th) on the other side of the ball. Texas Tech ranks 50th in the FBS with 30.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 68th with 25.7 points given up per game on defense.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas Texas Tech 434 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (56th) 394 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (64th) 198.1 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (44th) 235.9 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (60th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (107th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (96th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 passing yards for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devin Neal has racked up 828 yards on 136 carries while finding the end zone nine times. He's also caught 21 passes for 200 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has carried the ball 89 times for 517 yards (57.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 31 catches for 515 yards (57.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 380-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 30 targets.

Mason Fairchild has hauled in 21 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 35.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has thrown for 978 yards (108.7 ypg) while completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks is his team's leading rusher with 193 carries for 1,037 yards, or 115.2 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 31 carries and totaled 214 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier White has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has one touchdown.

Myles Price has put together a 381-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 54 targets.

Jerand Bradley's 31 catches (on 65 targets) have netted him 332 yards (36.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

