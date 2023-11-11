The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field in a battle of SEC opponents.

Alabama is compiling 382.2 yards per game on offense (72nd in the FBS), and rank 26th on the other side of the ball, yielding 325.4 yards allowed per game. With 353.4 total yards per game on offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 43rd, surrendering 347.2 total yards per contest.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Kentucky vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Kentucky Alabama 353.4 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (81st) 347.2 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.4 (22nd) 141.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (60th) 212.2 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (79th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (86th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has put up 1,905 passing yards, or 211.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 148 times for 903 yards (100.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has piled up 138 yards (on 26 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 431 yards (47.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 64 targets have resulted in 32 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,836 passing yards for Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 632 yards on 136 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 395 yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's team-leading 537 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 420 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has been the target of 22 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 218 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

