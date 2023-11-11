The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

