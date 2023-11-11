Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCracken County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in McCracken County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McCracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Mary High School at Bradford High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Bradford, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paducah Tilghman High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.