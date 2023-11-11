When the Davidson Wildcats square off against the Morehead State Eagles at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Morehead State vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-16.2) 57.4 Davidson 37, Morehead State 21

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Eagles games.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in nine chances against the spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of nine times last season.

Eagles vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 18.8 30.0 21.0 26.8 17.0 32.6 Davidson 45.4 25.3 51.4 24.2 38.0 26.8

