The Morehead State Eagles (3-6) and the Davidson Wildcats (7-2) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jayne Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

Morehead State ranks 93rd in total offense (315.8 yards per game) and 75th in total defense (365.6 yards allowed per game) this season. Davidson's defense ranks 53rd in the FCS with 25.3 points surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks best by racking up 45.4 points per contest.

Morehead State vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Morehead State vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Morehead State Davidson 315.8 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.1 (2nd) 365.6 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (24th) 81.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.9 (1st) 234.4 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.2 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State so far this season. He has 2,074 passing yards, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 244 yards (27.1 ypg) on 66 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season, Caleb Ramseur has carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards (19.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp's 685 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 49 receptions and six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 531 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trevon Kleint has been the target of seven passes and hauled in nine grabs for 172 yards, an average of 19.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has recored 1,253 passing yards, or 139.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.9% of his passes and has thrown 15 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 31.0 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Mari Adams, has carried the ball 140 times for 817 yards (90.8 per game) with 14 touchdowns.

Mason Sheron has collected 784 yards (on 113 carries) with 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's 343 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 28 catches on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Brody Reina has caught 13 passes and compiled 302 receiving yards (33.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mark McCurdy has racked up 259 reciving yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

