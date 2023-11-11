Davidson, Drake, Week 11 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To see how each Pioneer League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Davidson
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: W 61-41 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Morehead State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Drake
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 90th
- Last Game: W 10-3 vs Marist
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Presbyterian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Butler
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th
- Last Game: W 49-7 vs Morehead State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: BYE
4. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: W 49-14 vs Marist
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ San Diego
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. San Diego
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 23-13 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th
- Last Game: W 21-7 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Stetson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Marist
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: L 10-3 vs Drake
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Dayton
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Morehead State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th
- Last Game: L 49-7 vs Butler
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: L 61-41 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Valparaiso
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th
- Last Game: L 23-13 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Dayton
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st
- Last Game: L 21-7 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Marist
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
