Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powell County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Powell County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Powell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powell County High School at Bourbon County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.