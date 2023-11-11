CUSA foes will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4) battle the New Mexico State Aggies (7-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 29, New Mexico State 20

Western Kentucky 29, New Mexico State 20 Western Kentucky has won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Hilltoppers are 3-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

This season, New Mexico State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Hilltoppers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Kentucky (-4.5)



Western Kentucky (-4.5) Western Kentucky has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Hilltoppers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 5-2-1 this year.

This season, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54)



Under (54) Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 54 points four times this season.

This season, New Mexico State has played only one game with a combined score higher than 54 points.

Western Kentucky averages 28.9 points per game against New Mexico State's 27.8, amounting to 2.7 points over the contest's over/under of 54.

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 64.2 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.8 36.3 35.4 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.9 49.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 28.4 27.7 28.8 ATS Record 5-2-1 2-1-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

